Super sub Murray delivers on another great night for Dundalk at Oriel Park

Dundalk FC attacker Ronan Murray hailed another superb night at Oriel Park following his side’s dramatic 2-1 win over Cork City in the clash of the title chasers on Friday.

The Mayo man supplied the delivery from the wing as Cork defender Seán McLoughlin turned into his own net two minutes into stoppage time, sending the Carrick Road venue into raptures as a consequence.

Dundalk retake the lead as Sean McLoughlin scores an own goal #rtesocce #DUNvCOR pic.twitter.com/i8hYb4tkaF — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 29, 2018

“It was a great win here initially with our first win at Oriel Park against Cork. I know it was so early, but that kind of set the standard for the performances to follow. These nights are great at Oriel Park and you don’t have to search for any motivation when you’re playing Cork,” he said.

The intended target of his delivery was housemate Patrick Hoban, whom Murray reserved special praise for.

“It was telepathic. Pat’s always in the box, sniffing out goals. You just know he’s going to be in there. It’s just about putting the ball in the box and he’ll make it awkward for defenders. He’s so sharp and strong; he’d a great game tonight.”

However, Murray was surprised at being afforded so much space on the flank, especially considering a point would have suited the Rebels in their quest at landing a second successive Premier Division crown.

“They got a bit of confidence, I think they came into it a lot more in the last 20 minutes with their style of play. They were putting pressure on and looking the more likely, but that left gaps at the back and ultimately was their downfall.

“They left the gap down their right hand side and I got in. That was a weakness that we exploited in the end and, luckily, the ball ended in the back of the net.”



