'It’s all on us now. We’re top so it’s in our hands' - Dundalk's Michael Duffy

Michael Duffy says the Airtricity League Premier Division title is now Dundalk’s to lose after their 2-1 victory over Cork City at Oriel Park on Friday night.

The winger provided the assist for Krisztián Adorján’s opener goal on a night of huge drama on the Carrick Road.

“It’s all on us now. We’re top so it’s in our hands with 12 games left. Nine wins in a row, we’re on fire. We just keep winning.”

The result was one he felt his team thoroughly deserved. This despite Cork striking the post when the match was tied at 1-1.

“It’s some result and I think we deserved it really because we were the better team. We would have been disappointed just to have come out with a draw and to score in the last minute is very sweet.

“They slowed it down a bit, but I felt the football we played was a lot better and we showed that we’re a far better footballing team.”



