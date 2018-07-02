Dundalk FC sign First Division's top-scorer Georgie Kelly

Dundalk FC have announced their second signing of the day, with news of Georgie Kelly's move to Oriel Park from UCD.

The First Division's top-scorer has long been muted as a transfer target for Stephen Kenny and the Donegal native has since signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Lilywhites.

The Donegal native joined the Students in November 2015 from Derry City.

“I am very happy to have signed for Dundalk," he told dundalkfc.com.

"This will be my first real go at Premier Division football. I have spent most of the time in the first division with UCD so this will be a new experience for me.

“It is one I am looking forward to though. I am here to do the best that I can. Pat Hoban has been flying and there’s a lot of goals in the team already. I want to bring my own form to that and score as many as I can.

“I am here to work hard and I can’t wait to get involved for Dundalk. “