Dundalk FC announce the re-signing of Patrick McEleney

Dundalk FC have this morning announced the re-signing of Patrick McEleney from Oldham Athletic on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

A fee in the region of €55,000 is believed to have been agreed with the cash-strapped Latics just six months after the Derry man departed Dundalk for the English Football League.

McEleney first joined Dundalk from Derry City at the end of 2015 and went on to score 16 times in 78 appearances during his initial spell at the club.

“I am buzzing to finally get the deal done," he told dundalkfc.com.

"It was a long process but it’s great to be back at the Club. I am happy to be back here and I enjoyed my first spell here so to be back is great.

“I can’t wait just to get back playing for the side again. I have been keeping an eye on things since I left and they are going well here. Hopefully, I can add to that.”