Muirhevna Mor's right winger supreme Brian Begley was 'shocked' at being named Tully Cup final Man of the Match

Muirhevna Mor’s Brian Begley was proud, but “shocked”, at being named the Tully Cup final Man of the Match after his side’s defeat of Bellurgan United on Saturday evening.

“I was shocked. They said my name and then one of the boys pushed me, but I’m delighted,” he said with a smile.

A right-back by trade, Begley played on the right side of midfield in the Oriel Park clash in the absence of Brendan Hughes (illness) and Gary Clarke.

“I had it in my head all week, right-back, right-back, but Benny Hughes was sick and Gary Clarke’s in America so Seán (Maguire) just said it to me before that I was playing on the right of midfield.

“But we’re Muirhevna Mor and we’re well able to chop and change.”

For the third meeting this season, just the one goal separated the teams at full-time, despite the Blues being red-hot favourites entering the game.

“It was a very, very tough game. Bellurgan are a tough set of boys, but so are we. They can give it, we can give it. That’s just the way it is.

“We went in 1-0 up at half-time and we would have taken that all day long. Towards the last 10 minutes of the first half we got involved in bickering and we didn’t really play much football, but we came out in the second half knowing that it was going to be tough.

“They were going to have good spells and we were going to have good spells as well, but I don’t think they had too many clear-cut chances. It was more of a battle and we just ended up seeing it out for the last 10 minutes.

“It wasn’t a great football match, but we’re delighted. We didn’t have the Tully (Cup) in the locker before this,” Begley added.