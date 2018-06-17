Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup

WATCH | Highlights of Muirhevna Mor vs Bellurgan United in the Tully Cup final

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

WATCH | Highlights of Muirhevna Mor vs Bellurgan United in the Tully Cup final

Bellurgan United's Danny O'Connor and Billy Smith of Muirhevna Mor. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Muirhevna Mor secured their first Tully Cup title with a 1-0 win over Bellurgan United at Oriel Park on Saturday night, much to the delight of manager Seán Maguire.

Match highlights, courtesy of the North East Football League, are available below: