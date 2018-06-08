Louth ladies' Leinster Championship match with Carlow is postponed

Louth ladies' Leinster Junior Football Championship match with Carlow has been postponed.

The encounter, which was due to take place on Sunday, has been called off as a mark of respect to Micheál McKeown, Louth's manager who passed away on Tuesday.

McKeown is currently reposing at his home ahead of his removal at 10:30am tomorrow morning (Saturday), arriving at St. Edna's Church, Killanny, for funeral mass at 11:30am. He will be buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetary.

The match itself had little significance considering the teams had already qualified for the Leinster final following their respective victories over Kilkenny. The decider will take place in early July.