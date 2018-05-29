All-Ireland Senior Football Championship
Date and throw-in time confirmed for Louth's All-Ireland qualifier with London in Ruislip
All-Ireland Senior Football Championship
Louth's Tommy Durnin. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Louth's round one All-Ireland qualifier with London will take place on Sunday, June 10, the GAA has confirmed.
The match in Ruislip throws-in at 2pm and is the sole qualifier to take place that afternoon with the other seven taking place on Saturday. Extra-time will be used to separate the sides in the event of a draw with a winner needed on the day.
It will be the eighth time the counties have met in competitive action, though their first in the qualifiers.
