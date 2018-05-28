Louth face trip to English capital in first round of All-Ireland qualifiers

Louth will face London in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers on Saturday/Sunday, June 9/10.

The Wee County face a trip to Ruislip for the first time in competitive action following this morning's draw with took place on RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland programme.

Pete McGrath's men exited the championship at the hands of Carlow a fortnight ago. The Exiles were beaten in Connacht by Sligo.

Elsewhere, Colin Kelly's Westmeath will host Armagh, while Tyrone will visit Meath.