Former Dundalk FC midfielder makes Republic of Ireland debut

Former Dundalk FC midfielder Shaun Williams made his debut for the Republic of Ireland senior team today.

The Millwall player started for Martin O'Neill's men against Celtic at Parkhead in Hoops captain Scott Brown's testimonial.

Here it is! The Ireland XI to take on @CelticFC in this afternoon's Testimonial at Celtic Park.. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/6nx7YpdjHJ — FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) May 20, 2018

Williams lined out wearing the number six jersey, as the Scottish champions twice came back from a goal behind to level 2-2 at full-time, before being replaced by Shamrock Rovers forward Graham Burke, who also made his bow with the Irish senior team.

The Dubliner featured for Dundalk, on-loan from Drogheda United, in their First Division days back in 2007.