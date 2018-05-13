Rugby Union
Five Dundalk RFC players help Leinster juniors to interprovincial rugby glory
Victory over Ulster yesterday guaranteed the local lads winners' medals
Leinster junior rugby team celebrate their interprovincials victory.
Five Dundalk RFC players enjoyed interprovincial title success with Leinster juniors yesterday afternoon.
Billed as the decider between the two previously unbeaten sides, Leinster - with Jonathan Gray, Seán Arrowsmith, Robert Farrell, Gearóid McDonald and Derek Williams in their ranks - secured a 24-18 triumph in Coleraine.
The locals again played a vibrant part in the success, with out-half McDonald the team's vice-captain as well as a key-man in their attack.
Having beaten Connacht 34-17 in game one and Munster 27-16 last week, their six-point winning margin over the northern province was, in fact, their smallest of the series.
Congratulations to all involved and, hopefully, it bodes well for Dundalk RFC next season.
