Williams scores a try as Dundalk RFC lads help Leinster to interprovincial win over Connacht

All five of the Dundalk RFC clubmen selected on the Leinster junior interprovincial series squad featured in yesterday's round one win over Connacht juniors in Ballinrobe.

Derek Williams and Gearóid McDonald lined-out in the back line, while Jonathan Gray, Seán Arrowsmith and Robert Farrell made-up the front row combination in the 34-17 win.

The prolific Williams also opened the scoring, crossing in the corner for the game's first try. Out-half McDonald added the extras, while also converting two of three further Leinster tries before the break as they led 26-10 at half-time.

McDonald then added a penalty at the start of the second half to bring his personal tally for the afternoon to nine-points.

Leinster face Munster at Coolmine RFC on Saturday in round two. Kick-off is 2:30pm.