Five Dundalk RFC players selected on Leinster panel

Five Dundalk RFC players have been selected on the Leinster junior interprovincial panel.

Back Derek Williams - the club's top-scorer this season, out-half Gearóid McDonald and the entire front row of Jonathan Gray, Seán Arrowsmith and Robert Farrell join Boyne RFC's Kevin Keogh in being the six players from the North-East named.

The 29-man panel will now meet to prepare for the upcoming interprovincial series.

The club has congratulated the players via their social media platforms.