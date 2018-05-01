Dundalk FC confirm the departure of fitness coach Graham Byrne

Dundalk FC have confirmed the departure of fitness coach Graham Byrne this lunchtime.

A club statement officially announced the story which The Democrat broke online last night and in this morning's print edition.

'Dundalk FC can confirm that Graham Byrne, the Club’s strength and conditioning coach has left Oriel Park to explore new opportunities,' the statement reads.

'Byrne joined the Club ahead of the 2013 season and was a member of the backroom team for our success in recent years including the three league titles, the FAI Cup and our Europa League campaign in 2016.

'Dundalk Football Club would like to put on record their thanks to Graham for his hard work, commitment and professionalism during his time at the Club and wish him well in his future endeavours.'