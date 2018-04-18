Blackrock's Jimmy Dunne helps Accrington to League Two promotion for first time in club's history

Blackrock native Jimmy Dunne helped Accrington Stanley to secure promotion from League Two for the first time last night.

Stanley defeated Yeovil Town 2-0 at home to gain a place in the third tier for next season, while they're now odds-on to land the league title as they sit four points clear of second place Luton Town with a game in hand.

The centre-half, who made his Irish U21 debut against Iceland last month, is currently on-loan from Burnley having spent the first half of the season at non-league Barrow.

However, since moving to John Coleman's side, the 20-year-old has established himself in the side, reaching double-figures in appearance terms, as Accy went on a run of losing only once in their last 19 encounters.