Blackrock's Jimmy Dunne helps Accrington to League Two promotion for first time in club's history
The 20-year-old has been on-loan with Stanley since January
Jimmy Dunne celebrates Accrington's promotion last night.
Blackrock native Jimmy Dunne helped Accrington Stanley to secure promotion from League Two for the first time last night.
Stanley defeated Yeovil Town 2-0 at home to gain a place in the third tier for next season, while they're now odds-on to land the league title as they sit four points clear of second place Luton Town with a game in hand.
WE ARE GOING UP❤️#iloveaccy https://t.co/r6ypstl2qj— Jimmy Dunne (@jimmydunne70) April 17, 2018
The centre-half, who made his Irish U21 debut against Iceland last month, is currently on-loan from Burnley having spent the first half of the season at non-league Barrow.
However, since moving to John Coleman's side, the 20-year-old has established himself in the side, reaching double-figures in appearance terms, as Accy went on a run of losing only once in their last 19 encounters.
WATCH: Accrington Stanley have been promoted to League One for the first time in their history!— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 17, 2018
Promotion was sealed in style as they beat Yeovil 2-0 on Tuesday night. https://t.co/CW8YpLEfg3 pic.twitter.com/iMcYDmdFQm
