Blackrock's Jimmy Dunne made his Republic of Ireland U21 debut last night

Former Rock Celtic juvenile Jimmy Dunne made his Republic of Ireland U21 debut at Tallaght Stadium last night.

The Burnley defender was introduced for Corey Whelan on 72 minutes in Ireland's 3-1 friendly win over Iceland. Derry City stars Rory and Ronan Hale scored once apiece, while QPR's Ryan Manning scored the winners' second goal.

Dunne was called-up after a string of impressive performances for loan club Accrington Stanley. His 11 appearances have coincided with John Coleman's men reaching the top of the League Two table.

The Boys in Green face Azerbaijan in a crucial European Championship qualifier in Tallaght on Tuesday.