Norbrook Laboratories are now hiring!

Norbrook Laboratories is one of the largest privately owned veterinary pharmaceutical companies globally.

With its global headquarters in Newry and a presence in more than 100 countries globally, the company is proud to develop, manufacture & distribute generic veterinary pharmaceuticals worldwide since 1969.

Ranked in the Top 20 companies within the Global Animal Health Market, the company continues to invest heavily in its facilities and employees, building a strong team and sustainable business for the future.

Norbrook is a market leader in generic sterile injectable and intramammary products with manufacturing capability in several dosage forms. With a strong product portfolio and R&D pipeline, it has launched 31 products in the last 6 years, with plans to launch 7 more in the next 2 years.

Over £90m invested in enhancing our facilities in recent years - state of the art QC and R&D laboratories, manufacturing facility upgrades, automation – has contributed to ongoing success and growth. With a focus on safety, we took a proactive approach from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, investing over £1.5m to keep employees safe, including being the first private company to have onsite PCR testing facilities in Ireland.

Our culture is based on our Values, and our One Team ethos is evident through the ongoing commitment and dedication of our employees to produce high quality products for livestock and pets globally, but also in the phenomenal support for community initiatives locally and globally.

Our investment in employees, from development to rewards, enables us to grow talent internally and attract talent externally. Over 70% of our employees have enjoyed working for Norbrook for at least 10 years, with half of these being recognised for over 20 years’ service in recent years.

While 70% of our employees come from the local community, many employees have moved to the Region to progress their career in Norbrook, just 15 minutes from Dundalk and one hour’s drive from Belfast or Dublin.

Whether you are starting your career or want to take the next step in your career progression, we have a wide range of opportunities available across all functions. We are currently looking to add over 200 talented individuals to our team and have exciting opportunities available particularly in Operations, Quality and Engineering.

Norbrook career opportunities at a glance

Production & Packaging – Operatives (from entry level to multi-skilled); supervisors and management positions

Engineering – apprenticeships, maintenance technicians, graduates and experienced engineers

QC/R&D – entry level and experienced laboratory analysts

QA managers

Plus many more opportunities across all functions

If you are a team player, innovative, results driven, dedicated and want to be part of a global company who are focused on enhancing the health of farm and companion animals, then check out our vacancies on www.norbrook.com/careers.

If you need further details or just want to find out more about working for Norbrook, why not come along to one our Open Evenings, contact our team on 028 3026 4435, or send an email to human.resources@norbrook.co.uk

Current vacancies are listed on our careers page www.norbrook.com/careers where you can also apply online.

Alternatively, if you don’t see a vacancy that fits your skill set, you can send details by email (including your CV) to human.resources@norbrook.co.uk

*Sponsored Content