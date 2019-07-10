UEFA Champions League

REACTION | 'Robbie Benson made a massive impact off the bench; he gave us a bit more control'

Action from tonight's UEFA Champions League qualifier between Dundalk FC and Riga FC at Oriel Park. (Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile)

Dundalk FC gave themselves a shot at qualifying for the second round of the Champions League qualifiers tonight by keeping a clean sheet in a scoreless draw with Riga FC at Oriel Park.

Seán Hoare and Patrick Hoban went closest for The Lilywhites, who had Gary Rogers in good form between the sticks.

Hoare, who reverted from centre-half to midfield, was named Man of the Match and spoke to RTÉ following the full-time whistle.