Louth GAA set to receive stadium funding to enable Dundalk build works to get underway

Louth GAA’s stadium project is set to receive a funding boost on Friday when the second stream of the large scale sports infrastructure fund is announced.

The Wee County are then hopeful of getting the early stages of the Inner Relief Road development underway, with the finance set to be in aid of “utility work” on the plot.

County chairman Peter Fitzpatrick, who is also a key component of the appointed grounds committee, has been in touch with Minister for Sport Shane Ross over the matter and is confident of getting the money required to allow the preliminary stages of the build to begin.

“There’s €25 million being given out on Friday and we’re hoping to get €300,000-to- €400,000,” Fitzpatrick told The Democrat.

“I’ve been in contact with Shane Ross and hopefully we’ll get the money on Friday, but whatever happens we’re going to start turning the sod next week and putting the filling in.”

News of the windfall comes in the aftermath of an effective pre-Christmas sales push for the double house draw, which is completely in aid of the proposed €12 million stadium.

Members of the grounds delegation have met with as many as 15 clubs in the last week, with the remainder set to be sat down with over the days to come, with the aim being to acknowledge and express gratitude at the contribution of associated outfits so far.

Furthermore, a new official Louth GAA website is primed to go live, potentially by the end of the week.