Tom always had a caring nature towards everyone he would meet

The sudden and unexpected death of Thomas (Tom) Begley on April 29th 2018 at Beaumont Hospital

following a road traffic accident has left the local community and his wide circle of friends in shock and deeply saddened and feeling heartfelt sorrow for his wife, children, grandchildren and close family.

Tom was one of life's true gentlemen who had great respect for everyone.

He struck up friendships and acquaintainships naturally where he went.

Tom would go out of his way to say hello to people, he loved people and they in turn had a mutual affection for him with his ever present good humour, and a caring nature to help people out.

His passion in life was driving - as he drove lorries all his life and he had a keen interest in tractors and farm machinery and attended many vintage shows.

Tom was a loving father, husband and grandfather. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Gardai, the ambulance service, the air corp, the fire brigade, the staff in Beaumont hospital and Finlays funeral directors for all their help. To Fr. Paul for the beautiful ceremony, to everyone that sent their condolences, called to the family home, sent messages, sympathy cards and flowers which was much appreciated.

Tom is predeceased by his father Thomas, mother Sheila, sister Sheila and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Lorraine and Gina, son Thomas, grandchildren, sister Ellen, brother John, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace. Tom's months mind mass took place in St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown on Sunday 3rd of June.