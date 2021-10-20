Bellurgan United and Quay Celtic win impressively to reach McConville Cup Semi-finals

Dundalk and District League Fastfix McConville Cup Quarter-finals

Bellurgan United 2 Border Legion 0

Flynn park

16/10/21

Bellurgan United, who have only managed to play half of their League games so far this season, piled more pressure on the Border Legion as they inflicted a fourth straight defeat in all competitions on them to progress to the semi-finals of the Brian McConville Cup.

After a quiet opening 18 minutes, the home side were awarded a penalty but the Legion goalkeeper had little difficulty in saving the weak spot kick. In the 38th minute Bellurgan took the lead when Luke Higgins chested home from the six yard box. The black and reds somehow managed to hold the slender lead into the break.

The Lisdoo based side, with Conor Mackin dictating the midfield gradually pushed the home side back for most of the second period but failed to capitalise on the chances they created.

In a classic breakout, Bellurgan's Barry Dunne found himself with only one defender between himself and the keeper and he rounded both players to put his side 2-0 ahead with 10 minutes left of play.

The nearest the Legions came to scoring was a last minute header from Aidan McCabe which flashed past the upright as Bellurgan held out strong to remain in the hunt for silverware.

Quay Celtic 4 Rampart Celtic 1

Clancy Park

19/10/21

Taylor Murphy gave Quay Celtic the perfect start to this McConville Cup tie, breaking clear of the Rampart rear guard to fire his side into a fifth minute lead. Midway through the half the constant fluid attacking by Quay saw Brendan McKevitt stab home from close range to double their lead.

Rampart improved vastly in the second half and forced a series of corner kicks that Quay struggled to clear, but they somehow managed to keep their 2-0 advantage intact. The stout defending was rewarded 10 minutes from time when Aaron Mackin placed a superb shot passed Boderum in the Ramparts nets to make it 3-0.

Within minutes left Rampart were awarded a penalty for a handball in the box and Ian Wright shot past Luke Savage to set up a tense finish to the game.

Adam Dowling put the tie to bed in the 89th minute with his first goal of the season for Quay to book a semifinal with Bellurgan in Flynn park next the Thursday 26th October, kick off 7.30pm. Glenmuir Celtic will host Bay United in the other semifinal on Wednesday 27th October with a 7.30pm kick off.