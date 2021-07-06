Disruption to water supply in parts of Louth due to essential work

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out essential works securing the water supply for customers in Louth.

While works are ongoing customers in the following locations may experience low water pressure and/or water outages during the following times tomorrow, Wednesday 7 July, and Thursday 8 July.

People in Stifyans, Dunleer and surrounding areas may experience temporary disruption for short periods tomorrow, Wednesday 7 July, between 9:00am and 6:00pm due to essential mains works.

Customers in Omeath, Greenore and surrounding areas may experience temporary disruption for short periods tomorrow, Wednesday 7 July, and Thursday 8 July between 9:00am and 6:00pm daily due to essential valve installation works.

Customers in Clogherhead, Termonfeckin and surrounding areas may experience temporary disruption for short periods tomorrow, Wednesday 7 July, and Thursday 8 July between 9:00am and 6:00pm daily due to essential reservoir upgrade works.

When works are completed it may take two to three hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Speaking about the works, Donal Heaney, Irish Water said: “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused when works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to safeguard the water supply for customers.”

The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of Irish Water website https://www.water.ie.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call on 1800 278 278. Customers can also contact on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.