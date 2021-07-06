Dundalk councillor wants to see repairs done to Fatima footpaths before 2022

A local Fine Gael Councillor says that he wants to see repairs to the footpaths around the Fatima estate in Dundalk before next year.

Fine Gael Councillor John Reilly, who lives in the Faughart area, says that he wants the council to begin work on the footpaths before 2022, when the estate will be 70 years old.

According to Cllr Reilly, the footpaths in the area are the same as they were when the estate was first constructed.

Louth County Council have had engineers examine the footpaths and have said that extensive works need to be carried out.

Fine Gael Senator John McGahon and Cllr Reily have said that they will seek to have the funding allocated to LLC’s budget for 2022.

Cllr Reilly thanked the Fatima Residents Association for their help and co-operation, with new signage having been bought for the area, which is set to be put up shortly.