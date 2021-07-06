Dundalk councillor wants to see repairs done to Fatima footpaths before 2022

Fatima footpaths

Fine Gael Senator John McGahon and Cllr John Reilly

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A local Fine Gael Councillor says that he wants to see repairs to the footpaths around the Fatima estate in Dundalk before next year.

Fine Gael Councillor John Reilly, who lives in the Faughart area, says that he wants the council to begin work on the footpaths before 2022, when the estate will be 70 years old.

According to Cllr Reilly, the footpaths in the area are the same as they were when the estate was first constructed.

Louth County Council have had engineers examine the footpaths and have said that extensive works need to be carried out.

Fine Gael Senator John McGahon and Cllr Reily have said that they will seek to have the funding allocated to LLC’s budget for 2022.

Cllr Reilly thanked the Fatima Residents Association for their help and co-operation, with new signage having been bought for the area, which is set to be put up shortly.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie