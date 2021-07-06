An Táin Arts Centre set for boost as Louth art centres get €144,000 in funding for new projects

The Arts Council of Ireland have awarded €144,000 in funding for two arts projects in Louth, with a portion going to An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk.

The funding, which is being shared by An Táin and Droichead Arts Centre in Drogheda, was developed in response to Covid-19 and will be used to develop arts projects outdoors and in public spaces.

The grant, which is called “In the Open | Faoin Spéir!”, will focus on the development of outdoor art and culture experiences, due to renewed confidence in the safety of outdoor activities.

The funding for An Táin will be used to create “Louth Culture Quest”, an app-based, county wide arts and culture treasure hunt that is set to launch in March 2022.

According to An Táin, the project is being developed in partnership with Louth County Council, and will see people visiting 20 sites around Louth of cultural and heritage significance.

There are to be 20 new artworks created for the project by four visual artists, including Omin, who is a graphic artist and muralist with 20 years experience in graffiti art.

Others, like David Callan has experience as a mixed media artist who works in sculpture and found materials.

Grainne Murphy will work on the project with her experience in print and Ulrike Liebtrau, who works in recycled materials.

An Táin says that there will be a running futuristic narrative throughout the project,set to be written by Louth-based author Nicola Cassidy.

The phone app is set to be developed by Nebula Innovations, a Drogheda-based developer.