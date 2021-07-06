Drop in litter fines in Louth

Louth County Council issued over €39,000 worth of litter fines in 2020.
The figures were issued in the most recent Annual Report, with a grand total of €39,387.20 recieved by LCC.
This is a drop on 2019, where LCC received €74,427 in litter fines.
This is a drop of around 47% in 2020 compared with 2019.
