20/08/2021

Dundalk TD calls for portal for those in the South vaccinated in NI to get Covid Cert to progress quickly

A portal that is to be set up to allow those in the South who have been vaccinated in the North to get an EU Digital Covid Certificate ‘needs to be progressed as quickly as possible’, according to Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú.

In a short update to the Louth Sinn Féin deputy yesterday afternoon, Thursday, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform said: "Following the successful rollout of the initial implementation phase of the EU Digital COVID Certificate in Ireland, the Government is creating a specific portal to enable Irish citizens vaccinated outside of the EU, with vaccines authorised for use in Ireland, to obtain a COVID certificate valid in Ireland and across the EU. 
 

"This portal will be released in a two-phase approach. Phase 1 – applications from Irish citizens vaccinated in Northern Ireland who hold an NI COVID vaccination certificate with a QR code.

"Phase 2 – applications from Irish citizens vaccinated in other countries outside the EU.
 

"This portal is currently being advanced on a cross-departmental basis involving technical and process development and resource management.

"Timelines for delivery will be clarified in the coming weeks."

Deputy Ó Murchú said: "While this is welcome news, I would have liked that it happened earlier and the latest update does not provide a specific timeframe as to when it will be operational. It needs to be progressed as quickly as possible.

"There is also little detail on the protocols and modalities about how it will operate. Updates will be posted on gov.ie/digitalcovidcertificate and I would urge people who are waiting for progress on this matter to keep an eye on this website.

"The portal needs to be operational as soon as possible to ensure that people, particularly in border areas, are not stuck in limbo."

