Dundalk's Creative Spark starts expansion

Creative Spark is delighted to have broken ground for the expansion of its existing building in Muirhevnamor.

This comes at an exciting time for the community hub, following the recent publication of its strategic plan for 2021-2023.

Staff and Board members said they are looking forward to the realisation of the extended facility which will include an Enterprise FabLab and a Community Café to encourage social interactions between Creative Spark members, visitors and the local community.

The reality of Covid-19 has impacted Creative Spark’s ability to engage face-to-face with its community and the team is hopeful that normality will have resumed in time for the café’s launch early next year.

The Creative Spark Enterprise FabLab will provide access to a suite of state-of-the-art digital fabrication hardware and software co-located with the thriving enterprise centre.

It will stimulate enterprise and advance creativity, innovation and education in the North-East region through the establishment of a digital fabrication enterprise and co-working initiative, according to a spokesperson for Creative Spark.

The extension to the building has been designed by local company Van Dijk Architects and the construction work is being undertaken by DCM Contracts.

Creative Spark’s ambition is to remain a centre of creativity and innovation, as well as generating and encouraging a collaborative environment where members of the community, SMEs and educators can exchange ideas, creating economic opportunities and development within the community.

Creative Spark said it is looking to the future with its current building, in tandem with the Creative Spark Downtown project; the team hopes to generate prosperity and opportunity to the region supporting local business and the arts, design and manufacturing sectors.