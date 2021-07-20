Teen taken to hospital with apparent stab wounds following assault in Dundalk

A 19 year old man has been taken to hospital with apparent stab wounds following an assault in Dundalk.
Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in a residential area of Dundalk shortly after midnight, today Tuesday 20th July 2021.
A male, aged in his late teens, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for treatment to apparent stab wounds.
His injures are non life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station (042) 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. Investigations are ongoing.
