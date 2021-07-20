Covid Outbreaks hit Louth Sport once again as GAA and Soccer authorities take action

As the county get to grips with once more becoming one of worse hit areas of the country since the rise of the Dela variant of Covid-19, a number of sporting organisations have been forced to cancel fixtures as they look to curtail the spread of the virus.

Many round three league fixtures had to cancelled by Louth GAA at short notice, meaning just a handful of games went ahead across Divisions One, Two, 3A and 3B.

However, some of those postponements were due to players being still involved with the Louth Senior Hurlers and not because of the outbreaks.

The HSE, Louth GAA and Louth County Council issued a joint statement appealing to residents in the county to redouble their efforts against Covid-19.

Chairperson of Louth GAA, Peter Fitzpatrick said: “Louth is once more experiencing a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. As a community the people of Louth must work together to ensure that this virus does not take hold and shut down society.”

“We have been through so much over the past 15 months and now is the time to come together and work as a team to beat this latest spike in numbers. I would urge everybody to follow the public health advice and also I would urge everybody to apply and avail of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

Elsewhere, in the interest of safety a decision was made to suspend all fixtures in the Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys league for the next two weeks.

In a statement sent to all club secretary’s late on Sunday night, Dundalk Schoolboys league chairman Michael Dillon said the decision was made after “a number of outbreaks of Covid-19 among players and officials of various teams in a number of different clubs.”

“The League Committee hopes that by taking this immediate action and reviewing the situation over the next two weeks that it will be possible to resume the League programme and to issue fixtures on Sunday 1st August for games to be played on weekend 7/8 August” the statement read.

“In order that we may make an informed decision on restarting the League programme please keep the League informed of any confirmed cases of Covid-19 among your club members and how that will affect teams from your club being available to restart.”

“Teams from your Club may continue to train in accordance with current covid guidelines during this break in the League. Keep safe and well.”