Ten Tips on how to stay cool during the Irish heatwave

The weather is glorious, we love it, we are happy ... but we are also sweating!

Temperatures past 25 degrees is much (much) more than we could have wished and prayed for. And while most of us feel we are not built to endure such heat unless we can lie out and do nothing all day, we CANNOT complain about the weather ... for a least a few more days!

After a lot of furious research we have come up with some great tips to keep you cool during the Irish heatwave:

1. Fans - search the attic, the shed or under the bed for an old disused but probably still working fan. It may be pointless looking to buy one, like paddling pools they are like gold dust at the minue! If you have one, turn it on and don't move away from it!

2. Close the curtains - When the sun rises, close all doors and windows, making sure to close curtains and blinds as well, to keep the indoors cool for as long as possible. When the outside air cools to a lower temperature than inside (usually in the evenings or at night), open up the windows again. This might go against everything in our Irish bones, but our friends on the continent says it works!

3. Paddling pools are not just for kids - adults and dogs can also take advantage of them. if you are lucky enough to have one (see point 1.) are not selling it for double the price you bought it three years ago, make use of it! Otherwise fill buckets or basins and soak your feet. Wet towels and bandannas can have a cooling effect when worn on the shoulders or head. Take cool showers or baths, and consider using a spray bottle filled with cold water for refreshing spritzes throughout the day.

4. Head downstairs. Since hot air rises, the upper stories of a home will be warmer than the ground floor.

5. Don't cook dinner. Now we all know what an Irish mammy salad looks like - ham, cheese, lettuce, coldslaw, boiled egg, bread and butter (some beetoot if you are fancy) - be grateful for it!

6. Hydrate. This tip should probably be higher up the list - we are taking about water here, not tea, coffee or alcohol - they will dehydrate you. If you need to add a drop of miwadi, go ahead!

7. Hot water bottle turned cold. Yes you can put icy water in a hot water bottle to keep your bed cool. You can also pop your sheets in a bag into the fridge/ freezer to really bring that icy cold feeling to the bed. Try and sleep downstairs.

8. Don't sleep comando - instead, sleep in cotton pyjamas, to let your skin breathe and ensure that any sweat is soaked up, rather than left on your body.

9. Rince your wrists - If you feel sweaty rince your wrists under cold running water. Also dab your face and neck to help coo you down quicker.

10. Do Not Get Sunburned. Obviously weat SPF when outside to avoid sunburn.

Enjoy!