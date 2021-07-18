DKIT to receive almost €500,000 funding for new research projects

Dundalk IT has received almost €500,000 in capital funding from the government to assist them in purchasing two pieces of cutting-edge research equipment.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Leo Varadkar, made the announcement last week that DKIT would receive a total of €493,000 to help fund two research projects within the college.

In total, €246,000 will be provided for a Hemisphere Scanning LiDAR, while €247,000 would go to an Environmental Test Suite.

There was a total of €6 million available from the Government, with 29 projects in total being approved by the Department of Enterprise.

The project is being administered through Enterprise Ireland’s Technology Gateway and Technology Centre programmes

Local Louth Senator John McGahon welcomed the funding boost, saying it would provide DKIT with “world-class” equipment that will improve research and development of industries in Louth.

“The investment will provide companies in County Louth with access to critical, cutting-edge equipment that will allow them to engage in R&D activities, as well as pilot manufacturing capability for new products and process development,” said Senator McGahon.

“I look forward to seeing the fruits of the labour that result from this investment, which will further secure County Louth as a hub for technology and innovation.”

Speaking after the announcement of the funding, Minister Varadkar said that he hoped to see new ideas and breakthroughs as a result of the funding.

“We hope to see some exciting new ideas and breakthroughs as a result. Great things happen when companies collaborate with third level institutions,” said the Tánaiste.

“Recent data show that companies which collaborate with our universities have double the turnover of those that don’t. Third level institutions benefit too, by getting to work with creative, business-minded entrepreneurs, working on solutions to real-life problems.”

According to the Department, the winning bids were decided through their track record of industry engagement, whether they needed new equipment and space to service and maintain the equipment.