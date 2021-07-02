Louth set to get more more electric car charge points

Funding has been approved for on-street charge points for electric vehicles in Louth.

Louth County council have secured funding for 20 electic car charge points in the county.

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan announced last Thursday the first approvals for funding under the SEAI’s on-street public charge point scheme for local authorities.

These are the first grants under this particular scheme to roll out public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across counties and towns in Ireland.

Louth County Council and Dublin City Council were allocated funding under the local authority public charge point scheme.

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan welcomed the announcement saying: “It’s great news that Louth County Council have applied and secured funding for 20 charge points for EV charge points.

“There are an increasing number of people changing to electric vehicles and to have 20 extra charging points around the county will be such a welcome addition.”

Three applications have been approved for funding.

Louth County Council have applied for funding for 20 charge points with Dublin City Council applying for nine charge points under two applications.

The move has been welcomed as more and more people in Ireland are making the switch to Electric Vehicles.

To date in 2021, applications for EV purchase grants are at 305% of 2020 equivalents.

The Climate Action Plan, committed to a target of 936,000 electric vehicles on Irish roads by 2030, with an updated Plan to be published shortly.

While the vast majority of EV owners in Ireland charge their vehicles at home, providing on street chargers will help encourage more take up of EVs by those who don’t have a home charger, as well as addressing driver concerns about range anxiety.