People between 18-34 can register for vaccines with Dundalk pharmacies from Monday

The announcement was made by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on Morning Ireland

J&J Jab

Those who register can receive a single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine

People in Dundalk between 18-34 will be able to register with a local pharmacy to receive a Covid-19 vaccine from Monday.

Those in the 18-34 age bracket will be eligible to receive a J&J one-shot vaccine from participating pharmacists, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, speaking on Morning Ireland.

The HSE has said that anyone wishing to receive a J&J jab should get in touch with a participating pharmacy to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.

In total, there have been 60,000 doses allocated to 700 participating pharmacies across the country, with 7,000 having been administered so far to those over 50.

Younger age cohorts will also be able to register online for either a J&J vaccine or an AstraZeneca vaccine from the middle of July at a vaccination centre, like the Fairways Hotel.

There are a total of 14 participating pharmacies in Dundalk, which are:

  • Backhouse Pharmacy, 71 Clanbrassil Street
  • Boots Dundalk, Marshes Shopping Centre
  • Byrne Pharmacy, 1-3 Church Street
  • Connolly's Pharmacy, Greenacres Shopping Centre
  • Tipping's Neighbourhood Pharmacy, Unit 2a Dunnes Neighborhood Centre
  • Grennans Pharmacy, 40 Dublin Street
  • Kevin Matthews Pharmacy, 37-38 Park Street
  • Leavys Pharmacy, 94 Clanbrassil Street
  • McCabes Pharmacy, Unit 3 in the Longwalk
  • Hickey's Pharmacy, Unit 5 Tesco Shopping Centre
  • Pure Pharmacy Dundalk, 1 Market Square
  • Smyths Life Pharmacy, 42/43 Seatown Place
  • Tesco Pharmacy Dundalk, Tesco Extra

