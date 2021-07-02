People between 18-34 can register for vaccines with Dundalk pharmacies from Monday

People in Dundalk between 18-34 will be able to register with a local pharmacy to receive a Covid-19 vaccine from Monday.

Those in the 18-34 age bracket will be eligible to receive a J&J one-shot vaccine from participating pharmacists, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, speaking on Morning Ireland.

The HSE has said that anyone wishing to receive a J&J jab should get in touch with a participating pharmacy to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.

Significant acceleration of our vaccine programme:



* 18-34-year-olds can begin to access Janssen vaccine in pharmacies from Monday. pic.twitter.com/Yhu5k7c4Xc — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 2, 2021

In total, there have been 60,000 doses allocated to 700 participating pharmacies across the country, with 7,000 having been administered so far to those over 50.

Younger age cohorts will also be able to register online for either a J&J vaccine or an AstraZeneca vaccine from the middle of July at a vaccination centre, like the Fairways Hotel.

There are a total of 14 participating pharmacies in Dundalk, which are: