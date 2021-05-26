Louth leading the way when it comes to volunteering

Louth is leading the way when it comes to volunteering with the county being the first in the country to launch a County Volunteering Framework.

Minister Joe O’Brien of the Department of Rural and Community Development completed National Volunteering Week 2021 activities in Louth by launching the County Louth Volunteering Framework 2020 - 2023 last Friday.

Volunteering and the work of volunteers has been shown to be essential to our communities over the past year but is something that will need to be nurtured and supported as we emerge from Covid-19.

The County Louth Volunteering Framework - the first of its kind at county level in Ireland - will shape policy and resourcing in relation to volunteering in our county in the coming years.

It recognises and values the contribution of volunteers; seeks to expand the demographics of volunteering; supports those who support volunteers and aims to help make it easier for people in Louth to access voluntary activity.

Minster O’Brien, speaking at the virtual launch event last week, said:

“For a small county Louth has really punched above its weight with the launch of this vision for volunteering in the county and it is leading the way nationally in terms of what other counties could be doing.

“It’s a credit to all involved and real evidence of what can be achieved with true collaborative working.

“I would like to congratulate all of those who collaborated on the development of the Framework and wish you well as you move forward with its implementation.”

The delivery of the Framework will be overseen by an Implementation Group appointed by Louth Local Community Development Committee (LCDC).

Joan Martin, Chair of Louth LCDC said: “If nothing else the past year has proven the value of volunteers and volunteering to our communities.

“Here in Louth we have a vibrant volunteering community, as seen in the response to the COVID 19 crisis, however we also recognise that this is something that needs to be nurtured and supported.

“As the Chair of Louth Local Community Development Committee and Chief Executive of Louth County Council I am proud that we are the first County to deliver a Volunteering Framework and to recognise the value of volunteering at County level in this way.”

The Framework was informed by an in-depth consultation process involving over 350 people across Louth.

Louth Volunteer Centre secured funding the LEADER Rural Development Programme to appoint BluZebra as consultants to undertake this process.

Ciarán Reid, CEO of Louth LEADER Partnership remarked at the launch: “This framework is actually a national achievement and a milestone for our county.

“We are very pleased to be associated with it and look forward to working with Louth Volunteer Centre and Louth Local Community Development Committee in supporting the implementation of the Volunteering Framework.”

Gráinne Berrill, Louth Volunteer Centre Manager added: “People from all walks of life, ages and backgrounds volunteer.

“They are quietly making a difference to all our lives. "In Louth Volunteer Centre our vision is that our community will be enriched by the benefits of volunteering.

“This Framework recognises, supports and formalises the volunteering ecosystem and conditions required to empower people to volunteer and to feel the inherent enriching benefits of volunteering.

“It is really exciting to be the first county in Ireland to develop such a model and we can’t wait to get stuck into achieving it’s outcomes.”

Independent Councillor Maeve Yore said she is delighted that Louth has lead the way during National Volunteering Week by being the first in Ireland to launch the County Louth Volunteering Framework 2020-2023.

Councillor Yore said: “As a lifelong volunteer and former Board Member of Louth Volunteer Centre I know the positive impact volunteering has.

“It’s worth noting Louth Volunteers have played a pivotal and vital role during this Covid pandemic with over 70 voluntary organisations with hundreds of volunteers across Louth answering their communities call.

“I feel this Framework which is strongly aligned to the National Volunteering Strategy 2021-2025 can only enhance and build on the safe, effective, expert volunteer standards needed moving forward

“I commend Louth Volunteer Centre’s vibrant, dynamic staff lead by Gráinne Berrill, Louth Community Development Committee and Louth Leader Partnership for their collaborative work on this project.”