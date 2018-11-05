Eight Dundalk FC players named in Soccer Republic Team of the Season

Dundalk FC dominated the Soccer Republic Team of the Season, named on tonight's episode.

Four of the back five are from the double winners, with Robbie Benson, Chris Shields, Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy also making the team - just as they did when the PFAI selection was announced.

Surprisingly, there was no Cork City player included, with Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Bastien Hery (Waterford FC) and Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers) gaining respective defensive, midfield and attacking positions.

Ian Morris' goal for Bohemians in the FAI Cup semi-final replay against the Leesiders was named as Goal of the Season.

Soccer Republic Team of the Season: Gary Rogers (Dundalk FC); Seán Gannon (Dundalk FC), Brian Gartland (Dundalk FC), Seán Hoare (Dundalk FC), Darragh Leahy (Bohemians); Bastien Hery (Waterford FC), Chris Shields (Dundalk FC), Robbie Benson (Dundalk FC); Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers), Patrick Hoban (Dundalk FC), Michael Duffy (Dundalk FC)