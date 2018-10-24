SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
REVEALED | PFAI Team of the Season & Player of the Year nominees
Dundalk FC's Patrick Hoban, Chris Shields and Michael Duffy. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
PFAI Team of the Season: Shane Supple (Bohemians); Seán Gannon (Dundalk FC), Seán Hoare (Dundalk FC), Seán McLoughlin (Cork City); Darragh Leahy (Bohemians); Robbie Benson (Dundalk FC), Chris Shields (Dundalk FC), Bastien Hery (Waterford FC); Kieran Sadlier (Cork City), Patrick Hoban (Dundalk FC), Michael Duffy (Dundalk FC)
Young Player of the Year nominees: Daniel Kelly (Bohemians), Jamie McGrath (Dundalk FC), Dylan Watts (Shamrock Rovers)
Player of the Year: Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban and Chris Shields (all Dundalk FC)
