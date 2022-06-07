New campaign on how to submit food safety complaints 'empowers the public' - FSAI

A new Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) campaign on how to submit official food safety complaints "empowers the public".

That's according to the FSAI's Chief Executive, Dr Pamela Byrne, who said the 'See Something, Say Something' campaign informs people on their rights to safe food.

The campaign was released today (Tuesday June 7) to mark World Food Safety Day, which focuses on collaboration with UN Member States and other stakeholders to bring the message of food safety to communities worldwide.

Dr Byrne said, "Whether we grow, process, transport, sell, prepare or serve food, food safety is in all our hands. Consumers have a right to safe food, and to get all the health benefits from safe food.

"It is great to see from our research that three quarters of adults are confident with the standard of food safety in Ireland, and almost 2 in 5 (39%) are already aware how to make a complaint if they experience unfit food or poor hygiene practices."

New research commissioned by the FSAI shows disparities across generations when it comes to lodging complaints regarding unfit food or poor hygiene practices.

Almost two-thirds (61%) of adults in Ireland do not know how to make a complaint to authorities regarding unfit food or poor hygiene practices.

When faced with a concern, millennials (those aged 23-37) are reportedly least likely to know how to submit a complaint.

People aged 54 and over were noted as the least likely group to have ever submitted a food safety complaint.

Dr Byrne is reminding food businesses seeking to make changes to their processes to ensure sustainability and food safety remains at the heart of everything they do.

She said, "It’s great to see so many producers and suppliers take steps to become more sustainable, however, this can never be done at the expense of food safety. We urge food businesses to ensure they are meeting their food safety legal requirements and they should also take full advantage of the information and support provided by the FSAI and other authorities."