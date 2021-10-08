Motoring review: Little and large from new Hyundai Bayon

The new Bayon is yet another step in the right direction for Hyundai, which is on a roll right now. Hyundai’s newest offering is an appealing small SUV, which slots into position between the new i20 and new Kona in terms of its exterior dimensions.

Hyundai claim that the Bayon is a ‘small on the outside, big on the inside’ urban crossover/SUV that is designed to make a lasting impression. Boasting best-in-class safety and connectivity features, the Bayon comes with lots of smart technology as standard.

Eye-Catching Proportions

With its sharp lines and eye-catching proportions, the new Bayon really stands out from the crowd. Sleek and stylish, it elegantly combines Hyundai’s award-winning SUV heritage with a visually stunning interpretation of Hyundai’s new Sensuous Sportiness design language — defined by the harmony between proportion, architecture, styling and technology.

The arrow-shaped headlamps and wide grille harmonise with the sleek air intake band and narrow LED daytime running-lights on top, to give the front a purposeful, unique look. A dynamic shoulder line provides visual drama to the Bayon’s sporty wedge-shaped profile while, at the rear, arrow-shaped LED rear lights are connected by a red accent line. Positioned far out to the sides, the rear lights enhance the visual impression of width.

The new Bayon is shorter, narrower and lower than its Kona sibling, but stands a fraction taller than the i20 supermini upon which it is based. While the Kona is offered with an all-electric version, the new Bayon is powered solely by a 1.2-litre MPI (Multi-Point Injection) four-cylinder petrol engine across all variants.

The ingenious MPI system injects fuel at each cylinder, allowing much greater control over how much fuel the engine burns, leading to impressive fuel efficiency.

Well-Appointed Trim Levels

The new Bayon is available in a choice of three trim levels, namely Comfort Plus, Executive and Executive with a two-tone roof. Standard features from entry level include a rear spoiler, roof rails, sports-style driver and passenger front seats, driver seat height adjuster, height and reach adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel, air-conditioning, auto light control function, temporary spare wheel, cargo net, multi-function steering wheel controls, central door locking, Bluetooth, DAB radio, cruise control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system, along with a host of safety features for peace-of-mind motoring.

Upgrade to the Executive trim (with and without the two-tone roof) and additional standard features include 16” alloy wheels, chrome belt line finisher, body coloured bumpers, shark-fin ariel, aluminium foot pedals, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, automatic air-conditioning, automatic window defogging function, power-folding electric mirrors, rear privacy glass, auto wipers, remote central locking, voice recognition, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 8” audio display, 10.25” LCD supervision cluster, USB charger, wireless phone charger, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera with dynamic guidelines, along with additional safety tech.

Test Car

My test car was a new Bayon Executive 1.2litre MPI, which was finished in elegant Aurora Gray Pearl paintwork that compliments its strong SUV design.

Producing 84PS (83bhp) and 118Nm of torque, the Bayon can reach 100km/h in 13.5-seconds, while returning up to 50.5mpg (5.6l/100km) on a WLTP combined driving cycle.

A low Co2 emission figure of 126g/km translates to annual road tax of just €200.

On the road is where the new Bayon really excels, with a terrific mix of comfort, control, poise and precision on offer. Road imperfections are dealt with swiftly, while noises and knocks from the suspension are well isolated from the cabin.

For a relatively small car, the Bayon’s motorway refinement and stability are impressive, while the car corners keenly on twisty roads. A precise steering response ensures that the Bayon is a delight to drive around town, while the standard rear parking sensors and rear view camera in my test car made parking a doddle too.

The family-friendly cabin space in the new Bayon is impressive, with rear legroom deserving particular praise.

Interior storage comprises a of a deep glovebox, front and rear door bins that can accommodate a large bottle, and a flat shelf for a smartphone at the bottom of the well-constructed dashboard.

Boot capacity of 411-litres can be transformed into a 1,205-litre space when the rear seat backs are folded down, while an intelligent trunk cover can be stowed away safely within the boot when not in use.

Pricing & Warranty

The new Hyundai Bayon is available in a multitude of stylish exterior colours, along with the option of a two-tone roof and matching door mirror housings in Phantom Black to create a car perfectly matched to individual taste. With prices starting at just €21,645 (or from just €210.09 per month on a 37-month PCP finance plan – t’s & c’s apply), the new Bayon truly is ready to reach new heights in the competitive small crossover/SUV market segment.

My test car trim level is priced from just €23,645 and represents outstanding value for money.

Hyundai’s comprehensive 5-year unlimited mileage warranty comes as standard, as does a 5-year AA Roadside Assistance and Free Vehicle Health Check package.