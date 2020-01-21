Good looks and lots of fun - Renault RS

Renault has used the Cup and Trophy label on some fabulous cars in the past with some of them, the Clio for instance, attaining legendary status. We already have the R.S. 280hp version of the Megane but this is the chest beating 300hp Trophy version. This brings four wheel steering exclusively to the segment for “outstanding agility through tight turns and impressive cornering stability at higher speeds”, a Cup chassis with four hydraulic compression stops including Torsen limited slip differential, red brake calipers, and custom springs/shock absorbers. All this brings a price tag of €49,995 and you’ll need another €995 for the utterly fabulous Liquid Yellow colour – it’s a must have.

As you approach this Trophy you immediately pick up on its specialness, instinctively knowing that this is no ordinary car. There are tell-tale bulges, details and decals confirming this. I love its planted, powerful and purposeful look.

On the road is where the fun is had. Can the car transform its 300hp into an exhilarating experience? Can it do this with assuredness and pace? It sure can. That four wheel steering gives the car a cornering sensation that needs to be experienced to be believed. It also helps at lower speeds too. The performance figures for the six speed manual against the six speed dual clutch automatic are exactly the same. Purist want a manual but I’d not be unhappy with the auto box. 0-100km/hr takes 5.7s peaking at 260km/h, so no slouch.

It also feels very fast when maximising its potential and doesn’t try and hide the sounds and sensations that fast motion produces for a more authentic experience.

It comes with all the latest technological and infotainmentsystems and rightly so in a car costing €50k. It also comes with hot hatch idiosyncrasies in that it has a harder suspension setup. All hot hatches have this but some ameliorate it better and I found the comfort setting to be everyday liveable with.

There are a lot of fast cars you can choose from with a €50k sticker price. None, and I mean this most sincerely, are as striking / good looking in the metal. Image is a major deciding factor and if you drive a Trophy you signal you know your cars to the knowing. In Liquid Yellow, you signal this to the unknowing as well. www.renault.ie

Under the Hood

Model Tested - Renault Megane R.S 300 Trophy EdC

Engine - Petrol, 1,798cc; 300hp; 420 Nm

0-100km/hr - 5.7s

Top Speed - 260 km/h

Combined Cycle - 7.8l/100 km

Model Tested - €50,970

Prices from - €41,995