New Citroen SUV fits the bill for many

Citroen is the latest to create an off-shoot sub-brand called DS. The name is synonymous with Citroen and its fabled car so the choice of DS is a bit of a surprise if you want to create a new identity.

The DS7 Crossback is the first model to be launched since full separation and it is, no surprise, an SUV/Crossover. It’s built on the same platform as the Peugeot 5008 and Citroen C5 Aircross called the EMP2 and it is a sizeable entity indeed.

This car attracted a lot of attention. In the first instance it was because no one knew what it was as the DS badge isn’t exactly familiar and secondly it looks so good. It has a meaty front grille with fetching slashes and scoops and has the best lights I’ve ever seen. They undertake a dancing performance on opening/closing that has to be seen to be believed. It is a little bit mesmerising. The side profile is I have to say typical SUV but has a few angled scores for design pricked buyers. The back has a crisp line look set off by power fooling, fake exhaust outlets. These mirror the fake exhaust sound you get when you select the noticeably sportier, sport driving mode.

The DS7 Crossback majors on comfort. In Normal mode it is soft but in Comfort mode, even softer again. On the motorway in Comfort mode there is no better cossetting environment to be in. If the blacktop is not perfect and you hit a defect the car, whilst absorbing it, lets you know all about it. In a world of stiff and unforgiving SUV’s I was charmed by the DS7. The interior is very luxurious even in basic Elegance trim – there are four levels incidentally. It’s not cheap with my Performance Line model costing €49,745. There’s alcantara everywhere (not the roof liner) for enhanced luxury effect. The DS7 has a digital dash that displays the usual driver information differently and is a unique DS identifier. You get a comprehensive infotainment system as well and more difference is provided with the electric window switches located in the centre console – Porsche-like. My daughter was amazed she could open the driver’s window. The rear visibility is small and letterbox like and rear passengers moaned a bit about the sense of being enclosed by metal. I managed a decent fuel return of 7.4l/100kms.

If you want an SUV that is individualistic, super comfortable and not everywhere then the DS7 Crossback fits that bill perfectly.

www.dsautomobiles.ie

Under The Hood

Model Tested - DS7 Crossback Performance Line Blue HDI 180

Engine - Diesel, 1,997cc, 180BHP, 400Nm

0-100km/hr - 9.4s

Top Speed - 214km/hr

Urban Fuel Consumption

6.5l/100kms

Model Tested - €49,745

Prices from = €36,000