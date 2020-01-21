Skoda Kodiaq is very spacious and practical

The Kodiaq is Skoda’s second bestselling car in Ireland this year proving popular for families and motorway warriors. I always liken it to the savvy Q7 buyer who is only short changed in length by 355mm.

In a car already measuring 4,697mm this is only a loss of 7% and I could live with that. In the all-important boot area the Kodiaq’s max. setting of 720ltrs compares to the 770ltrs in the Q7 when set to its smallest. Those 355mm make that difference.

Where the Q7 has the SQ7 sporty version the Skoda has their by now very familiar RS badging. Is it just me or do RS’s seem to be everywhere? I’ve always wanted an Octavia estate with an RS badge as probably my ideal car.

That RS badge on a Kodiaq costs from €62,295, (€1,000 for those 2 extra seats). So what do you get? 240HP from a 2.0ltr bi-turbo diesel engine, an automatic DSG gearbox and 4wd. Impressive enough.

In the skin its benefits from the RS touches sitting on its’s 20 inch alloys. Mine was in race blue metallic, the go-to colour in an RS. Normally, the RS has identical diesel and petrol versions but this time there is no petrol engine available that’s contrary to the trend of our march back to petrol. Nevertheless, with sound pumped in artificially, you can forget this and fool/convince yourself it’s the GTi it claims to be and not diesel.

On the road the 240bhp is a punchy unit with a good turn of pace. Low end torque is always welcome and enjoyable especially on roads with bends. In Sport mode the expected roll was a lot less that you’d expect for a car as tall as this. Inside there is fabulous alcantara sports seats, 10” colour ambient lighting, a 9.2” infotainment system and a fully digital dash.

It’s extremely spacious and practical for day to day and occasional use and surprisingly easy to park and manoeuvre with or without the electronic aids.

Skoda trades on being clever and price competitive with the clever box ticked here. The problem for the RS is the RS price premium. The Sportline model costs €49,605 albeit with lower power (190bhp) and I wasn’t impressed that Lane Assist, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control and the Electric Tailgate were extras. I’d have expected those as standard on an RS model.

But when it has an RS badge then that’s probably enough for the already smitten Skoda and other potential buyers to sway them.

www.skoda.ie

Under the Hood

Model Tested: Skoda Kodiaq DSG RS 4x4

Engine: Diesel, 1,968cc, 240hp, 500Nm

0-100km/hr: 7.0s

Top Speed: 220km/hr

Combined Fuel Consumption: 6.4l/100kms

Model Tested: €66,544

Prices from: €62,295