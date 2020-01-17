Toyota Camry Platinum: Most impressive car driven this year!

The Camry has returned after 15years. It had legions of followers prizing ultra-reliability with big mileage capability and liked by all except criminals chased by the Gardai in one. It’s a big 4 door sedan so I don’t like it right? What I don’t like is having my prejudices challenged and that’s what the Camry did by making me fancy, really fancy, a sedan and not an estate or hatchback. I loved the sense of space in the Camry affording 5 adults supreme, qualification free, comfort. The looks, despite the intervening years, are still very much Camry. Never controversial, the big talking point is the egg slicer front grille. Elsewhere, understated wins out without that being a criticism.

It’s powered by a 2.5l petrol hybrid engine (electricity and petrol are so in vogue at present) that shockingly returned between 5.3 and 6.4 l/100kms during my test - phenomenal. On the road, I was charmed by the power on offer, especially in Sport mode. The engine noise not representing the response expected from the auto/cvt drive is always disconcerting when you first drive it but quickly forgotten as well. It’s pacy but that’s not why you buy a Camry. You buy it for a comfy and its sublime ride smug in the knowledge that you probably have one of the most reliable cars on sale. That’s worth paying for and at €42,950, whilst a lot of money, is pretty competitive against the opposition. That opposition, for me, includes marques with a lot of circles, stars or quadrants.

The Platinum model I had was comprehensively equipped. Mine had Tiger Eye design wood inserts that lift the interior with seats covered in leather. It is one of the few cars I’ve driven with electric steering adjustment too.

You also get a proper central console and cup holders and wireless charging and auto dipping lights. The boot (not hatch) is big at 524 litres. It still, mysteriously, hasn’t got smartphone mirroring. Toyota needs to stop toughing it out and fit Apple/Android mirroring. The small infotainment screen is a let-down and I’d like red and green telephone icons.

The electric driver’s seat felt too high for me and needs to be a bit more sunken. All trite compared to the plusses.

The Camry is the most impressive car I’ve driven this year. It’s well equipped, economical, quiet and smooth, very competitive with legendary build quality to provide headache-free motoring for years.

www.toyota.ie

Under the Hood

Model Tested Toyota Camry Platinum

Engine Petrol, 2,487cc, 218hp, 221Nm

0-100km/hr 8.3s

Top Speed 177km/hr

Combined Fuel Consumption 5.5l/100kms

Model Tested €42,950

Prices from €39,750