Search

08 Aug 2022

Calls for HSE to state when day care service for older people in Dundalk is to reopen.

Calls for HSE to state when day care service for older people in Dundalk is to reopen.

St Anne’s service operates out of St Oliver's Community Hospital

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Aug 2022 6:56 PM

A Dundalk TD has asked the HSE to clearly state when a day care service for older people in the town is to reopen.

Sinn Féin’s Ruairí Ó Murchú has written to the HSE to ask them when the St Anne’s service, which operates out of St Oliver’s Community Hospital on the Dublin Road in Dundalk will reopen.

The day care service was closed because of Covid 19 restrictions in 2020, but has not yet re-opened.

In correspondence earlier this year, the HSE advised Deputy Ó Murchú that they were looking to reopen it this month, but this has not happened.

The Dundalk TD says that he has been advised by charities that work with older people in Louth that they understand the day care service will not be opened for the foreseeable future.

This is, Deputy Ó Murchú said, 'a dreadful situation’ for older people and their families who need day care services as soon as possible.

He said: "Late last week, I wrote to the HSE again seeking an update on when the St Anne’s service will be open again. I had been advised by charities working in the town that they understand that the HSE will not be reopening the service for the foreseeable future.

"Earlier this year, the HSE advised me they were aiming to open the service by August, but we are a week into the month and there have been no updates.

"Staffing may well be an issue, but the HSE has to do everything in its power to ensure that this service, which has been closed for more than two years, is reopened.

"It provided a social and recreational outlet for older people and respite for their carers and families. It is critical that everything is done to get it reopened.

"Older people were disproportionately affected by Covid 19, both physically from the virus and socially because of the isolation and loneliness brought on by the lockdowns and the closure of services.

"They should not be an afterthought for the HSE – they should be at the forefront of health officials’ minds’.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media