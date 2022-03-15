Revenue operation targeted fuel laundering in Dundalk

Revenue officers with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit of An Garda Síochána carried out a search, under warrant, of a commercial premises in Kilkerley, Dundalk, County Louth yesterday, Tuesday March 14th, as part of an intelligence led operation targeting fuel laundering.
During the course of the operation the following items were detected and seized:14,000 litres of marked mineral oil; two oil tankers involved in the fuel laundering process, one containing 8,000 litres of laundered fuel; a van which acted as a mobile oil laundry and contained oil laundering apparatus; and 400 kilos of bleaching earth, a product used in the laundering of prescribed markers from rebated mineral oil.
In addition, laundered diesel was detected in a private motor vehicle at the premises, resulting in the seizure of the vehicle.
Two men aged in their 50s and 60s were interviewed by Revenue.
No further information is available as investigations are ongoing.
