Dundalk Roads Policing Unit seize car in Ardee with no tax or NCT
Gardaí seized a car in Ardee after it was found to have no tax or NCT and the tyres were found to be in a poor condition.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit seized the car during a patrol in Ardee, after they saw the passenger of the car improperly wearing their seatbelt.
Gardaí say that the car was seized and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) was issued.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Ardee when they saw the passenger of this car improperly wearing their seatbelt. They were stopped and it was found that they had not tax or NCT, furthermore their tyres were in poor condition.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 14, 2022
The car was seized & a FCPN was issued pic.twitter.com/eihgG0xTO5
