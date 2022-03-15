Dundalk man shoplifted cappuccino pods and yoghurt

A 61-year-old man who admitted shoplifting from a local Aldi store on two separate occasions was last week given a two month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court.

Declan Grimes, who gave addresses at Grange Drive, Muirhevnamór, and Riverside Drive, Dundalk had pleaded guilty to committing the offences at Aldi, The Ramparts, Dundalk on April 18th and May 5th last year.

The court had previously heard the defendant made full admissions.

None of the property was recovered but he had €162 compensation in court to cover the cost of the items, which included €60-worth of skinny cappuccino pods, as well as yoghurt and Dettol.

He had 21 previous convictions, including for theft.

The Defence solicitor said his client had been drinking too much at the time and couldn’t remember the offending.

Judge John Brennan had adjourned the case for the preparation of a probation report to assess his suitability for community service.

Last Wednesday the court heard Mr. Grimes had missed a Probation appointment.

The defence solicitor told Judge Eirinn McKiernan that both thefts pre-dated a separate theft offence which the court had dealt with last summer and stressed that his client had paid compensation.

He added Mr. Grimes had missed a Probation appointment but the Probation officer had confirmed he was willing to see him again.

Judge McKiernan imposed a two month sentence and suspended it on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.

The judge added a word of warning however saying “Be very clear.. if he's back before me he's going into custody.”