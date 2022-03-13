Search

Man caught stealing vodka from Dundalk supermarket

Reporter:

Court Reporter

13 Mar 2022 10:00 PM

A 30 year old man who placed a €21 bottle of Smirnoff vodka under his jacket in a local supermarket, was escorted back to the store by security, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Stefan Parkin with an address at Greenacres, Dundalk admitted committing the theft at Dunnes on February fourth last.

The court heard he had 13 previous convictions. The Defence solicitor said his client had a history of drug abuse and while he has been trying to deal with that and is drug-free 'unfortunately he substituted it with alcohol'.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a one month sentence which she suspended on him entering a bond to be of good behaviour for a year.

