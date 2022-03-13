Man caught stealing vodka from Dundalk supermarket

A 30 year old man who placed a €21 bottle of Smirnoff vodka under his jacket in a local supermarket, was escorted back to the store by security, Dundalk district court heard last week.
Stefan Parkin with an address at Greenacres, Dundalk admitted committing the theft at Dunnes on February fourth last.
The court heard he had 13 previous convictions. The Defence solicitor said his client had a history of drug abuse and while he has been trying to deal with that and is drug-free 'unfortunately he substituted it with alcohol'.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a one month sentence which she suspended on him entering a bond to be of good behaviour for a year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.