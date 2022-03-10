Search

10 Mar 2022

Landmark Dromiskin store goes on market

Mulligans Convenience Store trading for almost 100 years

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

10 Mar 2022 2:30 PM

Mulligans Convenience Store in Dromiskin Village has gone on the market, after almost 100 years trading. The local shop and post office is considered a staple of Dromiskin village life and is sure to attract much interest. 

The store provides all essential convenience store attractions including a hot and cold deli, grocery, wine licence, news agency, hardware, Lotto and fuel pump. In addition, the store benefits from the An Post office being centrally located within the store. 

Dromiskin Village has experienced considerable growth in recent times and has a population extending to over 1200 people according to Census 2016, with a host of new residential developments constructed in recent years further increasing this population.

The property occupies a large site area of c. 0.51 acres and benefits from an attractive B1 village centre zoning which will allow for significant further development (STP) on the site which should be of special interest to investors and those seeking a new venture.

For more information on the sale of this property, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll on 042 9332173.

