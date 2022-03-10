Landmark Dromiskin store goes on market
Mulligans Convenience Store in Dromiskin Village has gone on the market, after almost 100 years trading. The local shop and post office is considered a staple of Dromiskin village life and is sure to attract much interest.
The store provides all essential convenience store attractions including a hot and cold deli, grocery, wine licence, news agency, hardware, Lotto and fuel pump. In addition, the store benefits from the An Post office being centrally located within the store.
Dromiskin Village has experienced considerable growth in recent times and has a population extending to over 1200 people according to Census 2016, with a host of new residential developments constructed in recent years further increasing this population.
The property occupies a large site area of c. 0.51 acres and benefits from an attractive B1 village centre zoning which will allow for significant further development (STP) on the site which should be of special interest to investors and those seeking a new venture.
For more information on the sale of this property, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll on 042 9332173.
Nós Nua - Louth Youth Folks Orchestra at Fleadh CHeoil na hÉireann Drogheda 2019 (credit Robin Barnes)
Dundalk Head coach Stephen O'Donnell prior to the Lilywhites clash with Sligo Rovers last week. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Louth's Seaghan Conneely and Sean Kerrisk fail to block Warwickshire's Anthony Hands. (Pic: Chris Egan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.