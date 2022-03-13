Search

13 Mar 2022

Man arrest after stealing a €3 bag of turf from Dundalk filling station

Man arrest after stealing a €3 bag of turf from Dundalk filling station

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

13 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

A 28 year old man who stole a €3 bag of turf from a local filling station and was verbally abusive to members of the public, was arrested in the hallway of his home nearby, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Anthony Jackson with an address at Castleross, Dundalk was before the court charged with theft  at Maxol, Castletown Road, Dundalk on February 13th last and with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on the Castletown Road, Dundalk on the same date.

The court heard last Wednesday that he had 19 previous convictions.

The Defence solicitor said the staff knew his client perfectly well and he had drink taken 'which caused him to be objectionable'.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a four month sentence for the theft offence which she suspended on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.

