10 Mar 2022

Dundalk court: Bank account used for money laundering scam

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

10 Mar 2022 9:31 PM

An uninsured south Armagh man who caused a two vehicle collision when he performed a u-turn on the outskirts of Dundalk, last week avoided a driving ban at Dundalk district court.

Gavin Ferguson (34) with an address at Carrickasticken Road, Forkhill was prosecuted for careless driving, driving without insurance and failing to produce his insurance arising out of the incident at Gibbstown, Ardee Road, Dundalk on October 23rd 2019.

Court presenter Sgt Jimmy McGovern told the court last Wednesday that no injuries were reported at the crash scene but the driver of the other vehicle told gardai he was travelling from Dundalk when the driver of a Citroen Berlingo performed a u-turn in front of him causing the collision.

The court heard one of the vehicles toppled over onto its side.

The defence solicitor said her client is repaying his insurer Zurich €200 per month as part of a repayment plan towards the cost of compensation that was paid to the injured party.

The court heard he had a number of previous convictions, but the solicitor stressed that he has turned his life around.

He is now married and paying the mortgage on the family home which would be at risk if he is not working due to the loss of his licence.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €300 fine said in view of the specific circumstances she would not disqualify him from driving.

